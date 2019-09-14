Kim Kardashian appeared in public in transparent top
Popular American reality TV star Kim Kardashian that was just diagnosed with two incurable diseases, does not despair and continues to attend various social events, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The socialite stunned the audience with a bold image that went on a shooting show with Jimmy Fallon.
In the photo taken during the release of Kim from the trendy Mercer hotel, it appears in a very provocative outfit that shows his bare chest.
For its release, Kardashian chose a black top with a very candid neckline and bare back, under which not wearing a bra, and leather pants with a high rise, which emphasized the slender waist of the stars.
“Her top was transparent enough to make onlookers blush,” reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying Daily Mail.
Interestingly, according to the newspaper, the star deliberately stopped the car, pretending to be adjusting his shoes and allowing the photographers to capture her from all angles.