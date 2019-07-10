Kim Kardashian boasted a figure in a mini dress fuchsia

| July 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

38-year-old reality TV star loves to show off their figure to subscribers in Instagram.

Ким Кардашьян похвасталась фигурой в мини-платье цвета фуксии

Queen of Instagram released another racy photo, which depicted in a small, slinky dress fuchsia.

“Clean the pictures on my phone and came across this. Photo was taken about a year ago in the Turks and Caicos Islands”, — told Kim fans.

She’s posing in a little pink dress, with her hair in her hotel room. Kardashian is a master of self, so the frame looks great and, certainly, it is processed by filters before it saw the world.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.