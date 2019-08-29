Kim Kardashian boasted a magnificent bust in pink bikini

August 29, 2019
38-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared with followers a new picture taken during the holidays.

Ким Кардашьян похвасталась пышным бюстом в розовом бикини

To take pictures in a swimsuit for Kim Kardashian – the usual case. Previously, the star showed how it sits piece swimsuit metallic colors, which she posed on the beach in the Bahamas with their children.

Now the diva is showing off her big bust in a pale pink bikini with thin spaghetti straps, which are chosen large sunglasses in a pink frame. Also in the tone of the beach Luke Kim done and a manicure.

