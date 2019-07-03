Kim Kardashian changed the name of its brand under pressure from the outraged Japanese
Last week, Kim Kardashian presented her new brand of spanx called Kimono, over which she worked more than one year. However, instead of admiring reviews, the reality star is faced with the anger of Japanese Internet users, who accused her of disrespect towards their culture. Kardashian could not resist public pressure and said he will change the brand name.
Choosing a brand name, the star made a bet on the game of words: Kimono — Kim On. However, users suggested it more appropriate, in their opinion, the combination of — KimOhNo. Under the hashtag followers in Twitter and Instagram were posting their pictures in this kimono. One dissatisfied were right — the name of the underwear doesn’t really traditional Japanese clothing nothing. Kardashian has heard all the claims and made findings.
“This is me in a kimono and hakama for their graduation. Very sad to hear that Kim Kardashian used a “kimono” as a trademark for its line spanx”
A few hours ago she spoke to the subscribers in Instagram: “Many years of work gave me an opportunity for direct communication with fans. I always listen, learn and develop, and so appreciate the passion and different views that people share with me. Announcing the name of their line of underwear, I did it with best intentions. My brands and products correspond to the principles of inclusion and diversity. I thought it over carefully and decided that I was going to release a pair of spanx under a different name. Soon I will announce. Thank you all for your understanding and support.”