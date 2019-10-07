Kim Kardashian christened their children in Yerevan: they were given Armenian names (photo, video)
American socialite, TV star and model Kim Kardashian, paying tribute to his Armenian descent arrived in Yerevan, where he christened his three youngest children in the spiritual center of the Armenian Apostolic Church — mother see of Holy Echmiadzin About this “Armenpress” reports citing the news service of Holy Echmiadzin priest Vahram Melikyan.
Four Psalms was given the baptismal name of Vartan, a three — year St. Gregory, and old Chicago was named Ashkhen. The godfather became one of the deacons of St. Of Holy Etchmiadzin.
“There are no special ceremonies were not. Like all other families, they are pre-registered and at the appointed time came and was baptized,” — said the Agency.
Along with Kim and her children arrived in Armenia also her older sister Courtney and her three offspring.
Eldest daughter Kim and rapper Kanye West, six North, was baptized in the Armenian Church in Jerusalem in 2015.
North baptized in 2015 in Jerusalem
In Yerevan Kim will also participate in the 23rd world Congress of information technology WCIT 2019.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter