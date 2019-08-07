Kim Kardashian congratulated the sisters holiday

| August 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Kim Kardashian as usual, can not permanently leave subscribers without a family photo. The more that the reason there were more than important – yesterday, 4 August, the world celebrated the Day sisters.

Ким Кардашьян поздравила сестер с праздником

In honor of the holiday star has published a gallery of collaborative images with all the sisters: Kylie, Kendall, Khloe, and Kourtney.

There is a funny footage of parties, simple home photo, photos glamour shots, in bathing suits, in luxurious evening gowns… everything to tell you how many sisters have gone through together and how different they are for each other mean. “I don’t know what I would have done without you”, signed Kim pictures. Also in honor of the celebrity arranged the sale of cosmetics on your website.

Ким Кардашьян поздравила сестер с праздником

Ким Кардашьян поздравила сестер с праздником

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.