Kim Kardashian congratulated the sisters holiday
August 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Kim Kardashian as usual, can not permanently leave subscribers without a family photo. The more that the reason there were more than important – yesterday, 4 August, the world celebrated the Day sisters.
In honor of the holiday star has published a gallery of collaborative images with all the sisters: Kylie, Kendall, Khloe, and Kourtney.
There is a funny footage of parties, simple home photo, photos glamour shots, in bathing suits, in luxurious evening gowns… everything to tell you how many sisters have gone through together and how different they are for each other mean. “I don’t know what I would have done without you”, signed Kim pictures. Also in honor of the celebrity arranged the sale of cosmetics on your website.
