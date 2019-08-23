Kim Kardashian covered Network fun shots with the kids
Kim Kardashian knows how to make your Instagram a funny note, diluting the outputs of glamorous “everyday” shots. Particularly touching are the work positions with children. The star loves to show their games, quarrels, and photos of oldest daughter and her outfits were just “trick” her microblog, which is I love followers Kim.
A few hours ago, celebrity has revealed a new series of unusual photos with the kids. This time, the heroes of Insta-history, became the eldest daughter – 6-year-old North, who poses with brothers. The girl is holding a 3-month Psalm, and sitting next to a 3-year-old Saint. In the first photo reigns idyll: the girl is smiling, happy baby. On the frame appears, the elder brother. Who takes the mother’s attention on himself. Than and was very unhappy with the North. Last frame – the kids grimace and show each other funny faces. “It all started so well…,” wrote Kim under the series of frames.
Fans appreciated the footage more than 4 million likes. And began to vigorously discuss who is similar to whom in the star family. Yet almost unanimously decided that the youngest son of Psalm – a copy of his father, rapper Kanye West.
Later, Kim posted another shot with the eldest son. Now they both grimace at the camera, showing predatory “fangs”. “Post more photos with the kids! They are so cute” – not appeased followers beauty.