Kim Kardashian declared “war” addressed to the God Kanye West
Kim Kardashian admitted that declared war on her husband Kanye West. Recently, the rapper turned to God, thus decided to change the usual way with the star of the reality show family.
Although Kanye West has often appeared in scandals and allowed himself to harsh statements, recently he has become very religious. Kim Kardashian has to quarrel with my husband due to the fact that he insists on attending Church on Sundays. The media personality endured, when the rapper decided to remove from the children’s rooms TV and banned their oldest daughter North and makeup. However, when an artist tried to change wife, she rebelled.
In the Studio talk show “the Talk” stated that it intends to stay where you are. At first it was just a conflict and then “fight”. In the end, the star concluded that the family needs to be able to make a loved man as he is, not who they would like to see it.