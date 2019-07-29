Kim Kardashian demonstrated in advertising deep neckline
The singer is promoting his Foundation for the body.
Famous model and TV star Kim Kardashian showed fans a badly burned chest, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.
The corresponding part of the body it has demonstrated in all its glory in a video message to fans on his page in Instagram.
So, Kardashian sat in front of the camera in a t-shirt Nude with a very deep neckline. It was evident that she was burned exactly on the level of clothing at ample bosom. But here, the star decided to exploit the situation and advertise its own line of cosmetics.
Socialite showed how to use embellishments fully lined skin colour, which was not seen summer any flaw. Appropriate liked the movie more than 1.3 million users. With it like put even a hero of Ukrainian show “the Bachelor 9” Nikita Dobrynin.