Kim Kardashian did a facelift through the mouth
Kim Kardashian loves to work on his face. How it it a lot, legendary. If you compare pictures of her in her youth and now is two different people.
So to be like a Hollywood diva, Kardashian did two nose jobs (the first was not very good), changed the shape of the eye, chin, injected fillers in the cheeks and lips, and, of course, hooked on Botox.
Kim is afraid of wrinkles, and any hint of them trying to be resolved quickly. Recently, the reality TV star was the latest procedure on 4D laser, which do non-surgical facelifts. The procedure is performed in an unusual way – through the mouth. So, on assurances of doctors, it is best to influence the deeper layers of skin, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin. Kim did a facelift and neck, and now says that her skin, like a baby.
When Kardashian asked how much it hurt, she responded that if we compare the procedure with its access to the red carpet Met Gala this year, it is not more painful than the tickling. “I dragged myself into the corset, he dug into the body, scratching the skin, such pain I never experienced,” said the star in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.