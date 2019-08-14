Kim Kardashian dressed daughter Nord West in an unsuccessful tights with rhinestones
Kim Kardashian published in the personal microblog a new photo that has captured the daughter of Nord West. The celebrity in the picture showed, but for the girl new tights with rhinestones, but has been criticized by followers.
In the frame of the star mother captured the Nord West in a stylish way, which he picked up for myself. Kim Kardashian said her successor had already begun to Express themselves and that the trip to Japan has allowed the little girl to choose for yourself closet. My daughter liked the large mesh tights with rhinestones, and lace-up fur. The socialite was delighted by the image of 6-year-old girl. She sees the baby has its own style and is already thinking to trust that to decorate themselves. However, not all think the same and criticize.
Users of Instagram, spoke about clothes and the taste of the Northwest in a negative way. According to many, daughter of the stars not yet in a position to dress themselves, and Kim Kardashian should have control of her, correcting bad bow. Fans remembered once and the participant of a reality show about his life loved the very bright dress, overloading your wardrobe with extra accessories and rhinestones.