Kim Kardashian fell asleep Network the photos with your kids

Star gave the kids an impromptu photo shoot.
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who recently surprised the choice of dress for the publication, now resting with her four children and her sister Chloe in the Bahamas.
So, during the holidays a mother decided to make the kids an impromptu photo shoot during that time, as the eldest daughter North to pose with a baby a Psalm.
In the next frame appeared and the eldest son of Kardashian — Saint. Boy with Afro-pigtails posing next to her sister and younger brother.
However, while Kim was photographing the children, they had a fight. Saint made a funny grimace, and the North drew him a nasty look.
Fans of the Kardashian touched and at the same time laugh photo session of her children, as they rushed to write the review.
“Your kids are awesome”, “Oh my God, such a dismissive glance. It’s so funny”, “North beauty, even when it looks”, — wrote under the photos users.
Interestingly, the photo does not present the youngest daughter of the star of Chicago. However, she became a heroine of the photo shoot, which gave Chloe Kardashian on a yacht. The star took Chicago and her daughter TRU spend time together.