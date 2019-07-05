Kim Kardashian for illegal use of his image seized 2.7 million dollars
Kim Kardashian sued and won a lawsuit in the case of illegal use of his image in advertising clothes. She sued the company Missguided USA 2.7 million dollars, because she not only designed the outfits, reminiscent of jewelry from a socialite, but also published pictures of her.
The star of the reality show in February filed a lawsuit, wanting to stop the illegal use of his image. From the case materials that the company engaged in the distribution of clothing, repeatedly published in social networks images, reminiscent of a star. In addition, some of the pages on the official website of the company consist entirely of the outfits are very similar to those that celebrity sells to private collections. Such actions have forced the wife of Kanye West sue and her demands were partially satisfied.
Originally Kim Kardashian wanted to seize $ 5 million, but the judge reduced this amount by half. In the end, the model received as compensation 2.7 million In court failed to prove the deliberate creation of the impression, as if the star has partnered with and advertises its products.