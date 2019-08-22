Kim Kardashian found six fingers
Fans made fun of the reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian for botched photoshop photos. She posted in Instagram account sharing a photo with half-sister, the youngest billionaire in the history of Kylie Jenner.
Thus, the girls announced the imminent premiere perfume Kylie Jenner own brand Kardashian KKW Fragrances, which will be held on August 23. In the picture they are dressed in tight jumpsuits, leaving one leg naked. In their hands they hold perfume bottles KKW Fragrances in the form of her painted lips.
Followers of Kim Kardashian drew attention to an error photo editor. “Why do you have to foot six toes?” — surprised one of the subscribers. “Am I mistaken, or did Kim have six fingers? Someone explain, I’m confused! I counted many times!” — echoed another fan. “In fact, there are seven fingers,” said the third. “And this sister has six fingers,” he remembered about a similar error with Kourtney Kardashian the fourth user.