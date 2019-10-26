Kim Kardashian has admitted that hiding cellulite with the help of special underwear

Kim Kardashian told fans about her beauty secrets. As it turned out, the celebrity has cellulite on the thighs, but skillfully hides it.

Kim Kardashian is an idol for a large number of admirers around the world. Only in the social network Instagram of the star 149 million subscribers. They closely watched not only for the work and life of the presenter, but also study her appearance, but because the star has to follow him, not allowing any mistakes. While she admits that she is not perfect. In particular, she has cellulite on the thighs. To hide the heroine of reality show about his own family have to wear spanx.

