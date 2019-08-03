Kim Kardashian has angered fans by using photoshop
Kim Kardashian “caught” on using photoshop for your photos posted to Instagram. The reality star sparked outrage among her fans.
In a recent profile of Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos taken during a date with Kanye West. The star was dressed in leather pants and a similar top, hands open. Attention to the footage drew Boger, who is engaged in exposing the photoshop on photos of famous personalities. In his opinion, a participant of the reality show retouched pictures by the editor, trying to make himself slimmer.
The result of “before” and “after” the author of the video showed in the Instagram, and many fans Kim Kardashian was outraged by her deception. Others could not understand why the media personality does, after all, in their original form, her figure seemed even more attractive.