Kim Kardashian has revealed the secret of her slim waist
Socialite Kim Kardashian has revealed the secret of her slim waist. She also refuted the rumors about the next plastic surgery, which allegedly concerned the removal of the thighs.
Figure Kim Kardashian is not the standard. The wife of Kanye West has a thin waist and wide hips. According to celebrity, she is a vegetarian diet and regularly visits the gym to stay in shape.
In the section “History” in the social network Instagram page, girlfriend Kardashian posted a video where she poses in a slinky dress. The reality star shows off figure and meets the subscribers to the question about the removal of the thighs.
By the way, about your diet Kardashian told followers in the spring. It feeds a lot of greens and avocado. Celebrity trying to eat food only of vegetable origin. From time to time they are practicing cleaning your body.
For example, this year before the big event wife of Kanye West for ten days refused to products that contain sugar.