Kim Kardashian has shared a touching picture of his sons

| July 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Popular American reality star Kim Kardashian, who recently showed the grown son of the Psalm now shared a touching picture of both of their sons, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Ким Кардашьян поделилась трогательным снимком своих сыновей

On the page in Instаgram celebrity published a picture in which 3-year-old Saint posing with their 2-month-old brother Psalm.

“The St asked me to photograph him with his brother this morning”, — signed photo of the media personality.

In the picture, shared from Kardashian, brothers in bed, where the head gently embracing the younger.

In the comments to a touching picture fans of the star expressed his great admiration.

The “best”, “Excellent”, “He’s so happy, look how he holds his younger brother. This is exactly what he wanted,” — wrote under a photo followers celebrities.

