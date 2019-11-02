Kim Kardashian has shared new footage from the trip to Armenia
On 29 October the House of representatives of the United States Congress took an important decision: according to him America for the first time in 35 years, has formally recognized and condemned the Armenian genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire in the early twentieth century. This resolution is of great importance for the Armenian people — including Kim Kardashian and her sisters (the father of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, Robert Kardashian, Armenian-American origin).
A few hours ago Kim Kardashian published in his Instagram post, which noted the importance of Congress decisions and shared his joy on this occasion. The appeal of the star accompanied by a picture with his four children, taken during their recent visit to Armenia.
Yesterday was a major victory for the Armenian people — the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress recognize the Armenian genocide! This photograph of children were made this month in Armenia
— wrote Kardashian.
Earlier Kim also dedicated a few posts to this important topic. The star published a photo which shows how many members of the Chamber voted for the adoption of the resolution and how many against.
Look at these incredible numbers! America has recognized the Armenian genocide! We made history
— signed Kim this image.
Recall that Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe are very sensitive to their roots and honor the memory of the native people. For the first time Kim visited Armenia in 2015, and recently conducted a new visit to the country. During this trip Kim had baptized their children, three-year St, year old Chicago and four of the Psalm, and also with her sister Courtney she was a sacred rite.