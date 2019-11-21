Kim Kardashian has shown a rare family footage
Kim Kardashian is known to be not only a successful businesswoman and unofficial Queen of the Instagram network, but also a happy mother of four children. So periodically microblog of the star turns in a summary of the “minimise” posts about the kids.
20 Nov Kim once again decided to pricked fans of funny frames.
39-year-old star posted a photo of the younger children: one-year-old Chicago and the Psalm that came to light this spring. Children lying on bed looking at the camera and look happy and peaceful. And yet – stylish. The girl was dressed in cream color pinafore and white socks, adding to her image of a funny band with cat face. And Psalm dressed in a beige suit. “My heart!”, – posted by Kim under the frame.
Remember Kim and oldest daughter – 6-year-old North, which today has earned the status of fashion icon famous family. Kim decided to recall the times when she was younger. On archival photos of the North is no less colourful and extraordinary. She tried on a pale pink dress with the same shade the tights, and the top pink fur coat faux fur. Complete the look necklace, earrings and bright-red manicure. “My Norse was so small” – not able to restrain words of emotion Kim.
Beginning this series of family shots of Kim with a Declaration of love to her husband – Kanye West. The girl showed a couple of shots taken in the dressing room. A seemingly ordinary frames is literally steeped in the romance of the simple things, done together. Kim and Kanye, even picking up the clothes and looks in the mirror, look in love with each other. “Just publish in order to say: I love him very much,” added the star of the romantic signature.