Kim Kardashian impressed by a figure in a swimsuit
38-year-old Kim Kardashian followed in social networks 144 million fans showed candid photos in sexy swimsuit. Hot photos Kim Kardashian has published on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
In the caption Kim said that the photo is an archive, which she made during a luxury vacation in Costa Rica. The wife of Kanye West posing in a simple black swimsuit that flatters a curvy shape.
During the first hours after the publication of the stars of the reality show “the Family Kardashian” has collected over 4 million views.
The star also revealed a new photo from the campaign of the new collection KKW Beauty where Kim appeared in the form of fiery women-blondes. Its collection Kardashian starred in a bright, figure-hugging corset with deep cleavage, for which she created Thierry Mugler.