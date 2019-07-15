Kim Kardashian in a bold manner seen on a date with my husband
Socialite often startles at social events and is not shy to be naked in their promotional campaigns. Recently she arranged a date with husband Kanye West, and once again attracted the attention of fans and photographers.
For a romantic dinner the couple went to the area of Los Angeles. For the next release Kim chose the outfit of crocodile leather, consisting of black and Loginov top, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 24tv.ua.
To complete the image she put on her favorite sandals with silicone straps, and the hair was a wig-side-caret in which it appeared on the images of the new issue of the magazine WSJ Magazine. Kanye West at the same time was dressed in sweat pants blue black thin Yeezy sneakers and combined with high white socks. The pair looked stylish and very effective.