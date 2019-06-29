Kim Kardashian in a bright suit on the beach in Costa Rica
Last week, the 38-year-old Kim Kardashian with children and 40-year-old sister Courtney flew to Costa Rica. And although the star is already back home in Los Angeles, pictures of their beach outlets still appear in the network. So, today the paparazzi published photos in which the wife of Kanye West in the bright top and tight pants going barefoot to the restaurant.
And in some pictures you can see how from under the outfit mothers of large families you can see the beige corrective underwear her own brand Kimono Intimates. The reality star presented her collection on Tuesday, June 25. According to her, lingerie “celebrates, improves the shape and curves of women.”
Fans of celebrities came to the delight of the new creation Kim, but there were those, to whom the idea did not like. So, the Japanese in social networks began to demand from the Kardashian an apology for the disrespect of their traditional clothes, with the name that is consonant with the new brand of celebrity.
We wear kimono at important ceremonies like weddings or funerals. It is a traditional outfit and he is in the families from generation to generation.
This form of clothing doesn’t even look like a kimono — she simply chose the word that has the Kim. There is no respect for the fact that it really means this clothing is our culture,
— write Japanese in social networks.
However, it became known that Kim is not planning to release a real kimono in its line and will not change the name of the product.
Her trademark and the name refers only to its business, as is customary in conventional practice. She also registered trademarks Kimoji, KKW KKW Beauty and Fragrance. The names of all of these brands have hidden her name
reps said Kim.