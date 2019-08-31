Kim Kardashian in a silver swimsuit posing on the shore of the ocean
August 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The star shared a gorgeous photo.
The reality star Kim Kardashian shared with fans another seductive photo.
On the page on the Instagram celebrity posted a series of images which appears in a silver swimsuit. The photographs mouth-watering enticing Kim straightens her hair in the ocean, as well as posing to the camera back.
Impromptu photo shoot in the water was arranged for the Bahamas. Fans speculated that the image was taken on the same day when Kim Kardashian took part in the filming along with all of their four children. Socialite gave the outfit a silver swimsuit.