Kim Kardashian in a translucent skirt admire curvaceous
Kim Kardashian knows how to attract attention, even when just walking down the street. The best proof is the latest image of a star of fashion portals and Instagram. Socialite tried on a new outfit. Crop top with long sleeves, fancy neckline and Python print that opened the press Kim and emphasized her slender waist. Supplemented it with translucent black long skirt, under which she wore shorts from the new collection Skims and fine sandals with straps.
Hair famous beauty gathered into a sleek ponytail, the makeup made the most expressive, and the accessories picked to match the entire bow large Hoop earrings are just perfect combined with the other parts.
In the description Kim added “fun Board” is wearing lingerie with translucent skirt when there is not enough lining. Fans showered Kim with compliments and “burning” emasdi, and has also supplied around 2 million likes.
Interestingly, on his birthday Kim also managed to make the underwear its own brand. The girl presented a model from the new collection, and then issued a joint picture of all participants Shine in her production. “Our group chat is called LIFERS! We spent my birthday in palm springs, how convenient in our @skims!”, she wrote under the photo. In the foreground of the picture, by the way, flaunt Kim sisters: 22-year-old Kylie and 40-year-old Courtney.