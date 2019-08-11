Kim Kardashian is pleased with the new family shots
Kim Kardashian is now very busy career celebrity is launching a new line of cosmetics Matte Cocoa Collection your brand KKW Beauty. We will remind, the new collection dedicated to the 90-m and will go on sale soon – on August 16. Also the star carefully studies the legal system – she was seriously interested in advocacy and intends to defend the rights of the wrongfully convicted. It would seem, where the famous beauty family time? But Kim has proven that her family always comes first.
Recently she and her husband, rapper and businessman Kanye West and kids went to Japan. Along with 6-year-old North and 3-year-old St. they visit the sights and enjoy new experiences. A few hours ago, Kim posted another batch of family frames.
To walk all chose very stylish outfits. Kim has tried dark trousers with print in the Japanese style, which complements the black top with open back and sandals with high heels, which are periodically removed. Kanye wearing the most practical option available: grey pants and a light gray hooded sweatshirt and beige lace-up shoes.
Son of celebrities, like his father, chose an outfit in the spirit of these men – less pathos, more comfort. The kid went to museums and exhibitions in a black t-shirt and shorts below the knees, and flip-flops. But the brightest, as usual, was the North, which already claims the sign a mini style icon.
The girl tried on the large satin green pants and a t-shirt decorated with yellow feathers. On her feet she wore yellow flip-flops on wedge heels, also with feathers, and over his shoulder she wore a silver bag in a holster. Completed the image of her favorite hairstyle – the two beam cones. Of course, the North got a lot of compliments from followers Kim. However, like all other members of the family.