Kim Kardashian is terminally ill
American socialite, model and TV star Kim Kardashian, who in may this year for the fourth time became a mother, is terminally ill.
It is reported by the tabloid the Daily Maill. It is noted that the reality star was diagnosed with lupus the red.
About the disease, Kim said she broadcast your show. She complained that she had chronic fatigue, swollen joints and numb hands.
Kim said that they were unable in the morning she fasten her bra, then went to the doctor. The tests showed that she had lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic systemic autoimmune disease affecting primarily the joints.
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease. The disease is incurable, medication helps to maintain the body. So, after diagnosis 10 years can accommodate 80% of patients after 20 years, to live there 60%. There have been cases of survival for 25-30 years, but few of them.
With lupus struggling actress and singer Selena Gomez. Because of illness she needed a kidney transplant, and another girl is often treated in a psychiatric clinic — lupus triggers depression.
By the way, the predisposition to lupus, and the singer Lady Gaga. Illness did not show, but the singer all the time is undergoing tests.
