Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other sisters posed for the cover of gloss
Discussing the latest issue of CR Fashion Book Carine roitfeld with the whole family Kardashian-Jenner is on the cover. Collect five sisters for one photo shoot — not an easy task, but Roitfeld has done with it. In the new issue of the publication it focus the readers attention on the topic of public and private life. The reality star, according to Karin, was perfect as the heroines of the rooms.
For over ten years, they tell the whole world about his private life. In one office they are rarely seen together, so we were lucky — told Carine roitfeld about working on the room.
Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner posed for the cover along with his mother Chris, entrusting her to talk about her family. Kris Jenner has always been and remains the main driving force of the reality show “the Family Kardashian” (Keeping Up with the Kardashians). Without a project, she keeps abreast of the success of each of his daughters.
I’m always on top when needed. The feeling that you need strength. I want my children needed me, because I have goals. I’m the captain of this ship. My responsibility is to make sure that everything is in order, Chris said in an interview.