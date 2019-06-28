Kim Kardashian lit up the cellulite on the streets of new York
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian got into the lens paparazzi in the Lower East side in new York.
38-year-old celebrity was captured near his car. She was dressed in a black mini dress, a figure-hugging, flip-flops and heels. Despite the fact that the dress at first sight perfectly perched on her figure, if you increase the snapshot is not difficult to see that the legs of the Kardashian’s not so perfect as it shows in his Instagram. Even the cellulite is noticeable.
On the neck of Kim hung a massive ornament, and on her wrists were several bracelets. Hair star gathered the tail, and on the face caused light makeup in shades of nadovich.