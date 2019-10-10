Kim Kardashian met with President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan
Trip 38-year-old Kim Kardashian to Armenia in full swing. Yesterday, the star together with her sister Courtney took part in the 23rd world Congress on information technology (World Congress on Information Technology, WCIT). At WCIT Kardashian gave a lecture on the theme “Impact of modern technology on media, journalism and art” in the plenary session “Market of ideas”.
The wife of Kanye West also met with the President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan. The President’s administration has published on his page in Facebook the pictures taken during the event at the presidential Palace in Yerevan. For its release, the reality TV star chose a total black — black pants and jacket in a boxy cut.
Recall that for the Kardashian sisters this is the second visit to the historical homeland of their father. It is known that Courtney speaks pretty good Armenian, the other day she surprised the staff of a restaurant, where he spoke in the native language of his father very freely.
For Kim, meeting with presidents is not uncommon. She has performed at the White house and talked to Donald trump.
We will remind, couple of days ago, Kim their children baptized in Etchmiadzin. The rite of baptism took place in the chapel of St. Vartan.
No special ceremonies were not. Like all other families, they are pre-registered and at the appointed time came and was baptized,
— said the head of information services mother see of Holy Etchmiadzin, priest Vahram Melikyan.
At the baptism of her sons Psalm and St were, respectively, the names of Vardan and Gregory, and daughter of Chicago was Ashkhen.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at the reception of the President of Armenia
Kim also managed to give an interview to the Armenian edition of the news.am told, talked to “people in the White house” on recognition of the Armenian genocide.
I have not had a conversation with the President on this subject, but I was talking about this with his advisers,
— said the star.
Kardashian also spoke about plans to begin the production of its line of slimming underwear and Skims about the idea to develop the flavor “with the scent of Armenian flowers”. What kind of music it is woven, is still unknown. But we are confident that the novelty like everything it touches the hand of the Kardashian-West, will be a success.