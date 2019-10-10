Kim Kardashian paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian genocide
38-year-old Kim Kardashian did not only speak at the world Congress of information technologies in Yerevan, but also to make another important thing to visit the memorial dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian genocide.
The complex of Tsitsernakaberd Kim arrived in the company of her elder sister, 40-year-old Courtney and her two children, seven-year and nine-year-old Penelope Mason. For this event relatives chose outfits in dark tones: Kim were a black t-shirt, long leather skirt and matching beige boots, and Courtney — a maroon sweatshirt, black jeans and ankle boots to match.
On the territory of the memorial complex Kim, Courtney and the children were accompanied by the Director of the Museum-Institute of Armenian genocide Harutyun Marutyan, who acquainted them with the history of Armenia and its people. After listening to the tour, Kim and Courtney laid red roses at the Eternal flame, and then paid attention to the numerous fans who all this time was waiting for them at the memorial.
Kim Kardashian is not the first time visited the memorial complex Tsitsernakaberd. Star was already in this place in 2015. Then Kim arrived in Armenia for the first time to explore the historic homeland of his late father and to commemorate the victims of genocide. At that time in the trip it was husband Kanye West and sister Khloe.
Recall that Kim Kardashian arrived in Armenia a few days ago and the first thing baptized their youngest children — three sons of the Saint, one year old baby in Chicago and four of the Psalm in one of the ancient Christian cathedrals. At baptism Psalm was named Vardan, Chicago — Ashkhen, and St. Gregory.