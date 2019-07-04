Kim Kardashian peacefully settled the conflict with Japanese
The popularity and influence of Kim Kardashian spread throughout the world, but a small mistake in business strategy nearly led to her losing the Asian market.
Recently Kim Kardashian has announced its new project — a brand of slimming underwear called Kimono. The word was chosen because the first syllable of the name of the star, as she already did, by launching their own “Emoji” — Kimoji. However, the brand of underwear with the same name did not last long, today the star announced that renames the line, as it doesn’t want to upset the Japanese defended their national symbol. Immediately after the announcement of Kim on the launch of the Kimono in social networks began to gain popularity the hashtag #KimOhNo. Residents worried about the fact that soon, the kimono will not be associated with their culture, but only with the personality of Kim Kardashian.
I’m always listening, learning and growing. I appreciate other people’s views and passion with which they defended. Announcing the name of their clothing line, I did it with best intentions. After careful consideration of the situation I decided to launch its own brand under a different name. I’ll keep you posted! Thank you for your understanding and support
— I wrote to Kim on Twitter.
Line corrective clothes and underwear, which plans to release Kim, will be aimed at a broad audience. Star will appeal to women of different ages, skin color and body type, choosing the appropriate model for them. This initiative has already been supported by her friend, model Chrissy Teigen, noting a revolutionary approach Kim to female beauty.
Hellomagazine.com