Kim Kardashian posed in a revealing bodysuit
Kim Kardashian, who recently released a new line of underwear Kimono Solutionwear, immediately got into a scandal. Celebrity did not realize that the word “kimono”, which she used for a very candid things that can cause a strong negative reaction from the Japanese users of the network.
The Internet started a real flash mob where they show and tell what a real kimono, and what cultural role it plays. Many were indignant that so many millions of fans, Kim simply will not understand the true value of this item of clothing and will associate it with underwear Kardashian. Kim long was silent, not commenting on the incident. And here a few hours ago, she published a post where he placed all points over “and”, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Kim showed itself in outright body’s own production. She sits on a chair in the middle of the dressing room. Apparently, this is a frame from the backstage shooting of the campaign Solutionwear Kimono. Kim, as always, looks just perfectly. But more attention this time drew the text with which it was accompanied by a photo.
“To be an entrepreneur and my own boss is one of the main tasks that I was lucky to do in my life. After all these years, I have made possible direct communication with my fans and the public. I’m always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and different views that people bring to me. When I announced the name of their clothing line, I did it with the best intentions. My brands and products are built on the basis of inclusiveness and diversity, and after careful deliberation and thinking I’ll release your brand Solutionwear under a new name. I’ll contact you. Thank you for your understanding and support!”, wrote 38-year-old businesswoman.
Members Kim immediately covered her comments and noted the wisdom of Kim and her desire to extinguish the conflict. Well, years of business and legal skills make themselves known.