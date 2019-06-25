Kim Kardashian presented her new lingerie brand (photos)

Ким Кардашьян представила свой новый бренд белья (фото)

American socialite and TV personality Kim Kardashian launched her new brand — brand of corrective underwear Kimono Intimates. This writes WWD.

The first footage of the promotional photo shoot of a new brand, a businesswoman and TV star introduced in Instagram.

Ким Кардашьян представила свой новый бренд белья (фото)

“Finally, I can tell you about a project you worked on in the past year,… implementation Plan hatched 15 years. Kimono — this is my take on shapewear that really performs its functions”,— told about the new brand Kim.

Ким Кардашьян представила свой новый бренд белья (фото)

The star said that he created shapewear for different body types and all occasions. In one of the photos Kardashian showed linen for dresses or skirts with a slit.

Ким Кардашьян представила свой новый бренд белья (фото)

According to the stars of the reality show “the Family Kardashian” (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), brand Kimono Intimates was the result of her years of experiments with the slimming underwear.

Ким Кардашьян представила свой новый бренд белья (фото)

Kim Kardashian bold image appeared on the cover of Japanese Vogue.

