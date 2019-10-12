Kim Kardashian published in Instagram photo with baptism
Last week Kim visited Armenia in Etchmiadzin Cathedral she was baptized three younger children of Chicago, Saint and Psalm. According to tradition, the children star has received the names of the Church: Psalm became Vardan, Chicago — Ashkhen, and St. Grigor.
In Instagram there are photos from a christening ceremony, commenting on his trip: “Thank you, Armenia, for such a memorable trip. I am happy that I was able to baptize the children in the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, which is called the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This Cathedral was built in the year 303 of our era,” wrote Kim.