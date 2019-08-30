Kim Kardashian re-launched underwear brand under a new name
Until June of this year Kim Kardashian had a reputation of a business guru, and all that she undertook, turned into millions of dollars of net profit. But this perfection has failed, when two months ago, Kim has launched a brand corrective underwear all skin tones Kimono.
After a couple of days she criticized the Japanese, who were offended by such use of the name of their national heritage. In protest, in social networks began to gain popularity the hashtag #KimOhNo. And a week later, Kim gave up under the onslaught of accusations, announcing the restart of the brand and thereby peacefully settle the conflict.
But Kim wouldn’t be Kim if I’d done the restart quietly: Kardashian what is called confuse and filmed a new advertising campaign, making this time the emphasis is not only on diversity of skin color but also shape. In the collection Skims will be presented of model sizes from XXS to 5XL. The range will go on sale September 10. Keeping fingers crossed for Kim and hope that the new name of the Internet-users will find to be offended.