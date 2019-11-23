Kim Kardashian revealed a sexy shape in tight dress
Kim Kardashian after her younger sister is preparing to present its new Christmas collection. Judging by the photo, which publishes in his account of the famous beauty, she makes something luxurious and Grand. Line designed along with her beloved makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and will be called The Artist & the Muse.
39-year-old businesswoman showed workers where over it as a make-up artist. Kim tried on a white dress, formfitting and stressing all of the outstanding part: lush Breasts, a thin waist and sumptuous hips and topped off with a bow diamond necklace on the neck and refined sandals. The star’s hair laid in perfect waves, and make-up done in brown and Golden tones with shimmering smoky and sexy shiny glitter lips.
“I’m so proud of this collection! When @makeupbymario in something takes part in it, he does it with absolute perfection and will not stop working until we have the most perfect lipstick, the Shine, the most ideal formula for shadows that superphentermine and persistent. And I always want the classic look. For Mario it was so important to create a collection that would be useful even on a desert island. As if you were on a desert island and could take only one thing, this would be it! I really can’t wait for you to get this classic look KKW Mario classic but rich, feminine and soft!”, – unable to restrain his emotions, Kim.
styler.rbc.ua