Kim Kardashian said curvy velour bodycon dress

August 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The star thanked fans for following her page in photoblog.
The reality star Kim Kardashian, who with a fly on his cheek was unrecognizable, once again surprised fans by choosing the outfit.
In photoblog the celebrity posted a series of images, which appears in velour bodycon dress dark blue-brown color. The image of the celebrity complements the high tail, small purse and glasses.
Under the photos of Kardashian said that grateful to their followers, whose number has 146 million, with the attention to her page.
“Already 146 million! Thank you, friends! What type of content you like the most? Selfie? Family photos? I wonder,” wrote Kim.
