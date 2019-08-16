Kim Kardashian said curvy velour bodycon dress

| August 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The star thanked fans for following her page in photoblog.

The reality star Kim Kardashian, who with a fly on his cheek was unrecognizable, once again surprised fans by choosing the outfit.

In photoblog the celebrity posted a series of images, which appears in velour bodycon dress dark blue-brown color. The image of the celebrity complements the high tail, small purse and glasses.

Under the photos of Kardashian said that grateful to their followers, whose number has 146 million, with the attention to her page.

“Already 146 million! Thank you, friends! What type of content you like the most? Selfie? Family photos? I wonder,” wrote Kim.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.