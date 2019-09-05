Kim Kardashian said luxury shape neon mini
The star together with her daughter chooses outfits
Kim Kardashian showed a new series of fun shots with the kids. Now in her microblog appeared North, Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and their girlfriends. The idea of frames is that all three Babes are dressed in bright green mixed with light green outfits that complement the boots with different shades. Satisfied, they send the camera kisses and, apparently, very happy. Later Kim added his own bow in the same color.
38-year-old star is in the midst of his huge walk-in closet filled with a variety of clothes and shoes. She’s wearing a light green tint top and neon colored mini skirt, her feet adorned sandals, and from different couples (apparently, Kim can’t decide which to give priority), and carrying a trendy yellow mini handbag Jacquemus. Complement the bright picture of the sensual make-up and hair with a wave. Star looks seductive and fresh.
Important detail – in the background you can see the daughter of Kim, which is under the hanger with a very unhappy look. “I suppose she didn’t much like the fitting!”, – wrote Kim, who loves to sneer at the love of his eldest daughter to the outfits. We will remind, in the spring she just blasted the network of frames, where the North is crying in mom’s boots, realizing that now they will have to be removed.
However, since then, she has managed to Shine in many collections of his famous mother. Interestingly, the Kim fans always ask why baby North does not have its own page in Instagram, while most of the stars trying from childhood to get the kids blog and to earn on it. This issue of the star has not commented, but it is possible that Kim already she is thinking about it. After all, members of the famous family know and love, promoting oneself.