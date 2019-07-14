Kim Kardashian said seductive form dramatic mini

38-year-old reality TV star showed sexy outfit.

Ким Кардашьян подчеркнула соблазнительные формы эффектным мини

Restless Kim Kardashian continues to show off to fans with his spectacular images. This time the reality TV star wore a light green mini dress with yellow stripes, which perfectly highlighted her sexy shape and shapely legs. By the way, in this way, we’ve seen it before.

Outfit beauty combined with sandals lemon yellow and gray purse. Kardashian hair gathered into a high ponytail and did my makeup with a focus on lush lashes.

