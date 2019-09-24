Kim Kardashian said shape luxury velvet dress
Reality TV star showed elegant look on the Emmy Awards ceremony
In Los Angeles rocked the 71st awards ceremony television award Emmy Awards-2019. On the red carpet this evening were not only the nominees, but the stars, which were announced on the stage winners.
The latter include Kim Kardashian, who along with her younger sister Kendall Jenner announced the winner in one of nominations.
Kim appeared before the public in an elegant black velvet dress Vivienne Westwood on wide straps with a daring neckline and a small train. Outfit perfectly highlighted by her sexy shape.
Your evening outfit reality TV star added a necklace a chunky chain with stones and a cross on a thin chain. Hair Kim put in beautiful curls and did my makeup with a matte lipstick.