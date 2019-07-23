Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of his sons
Large star reality show Kim Kardashian regularly to share with followers pictures of their children and tells about the details of family life.
The new post your microblog celebrity attached a photo, which depicted her sons. Clinging to each other, kids sleep. Under the photo, Kim wrote: “Saint said pretend like sleeping with her brother. He always wants every moment was captured in the picture. You have no idea what my sweet boys!”. Under the photo of fans celebrities have left many words of emotion to the kids and wrote compliments to the Kardashian family.
Recall that in marriage with rapper Kanye West, Kim brings up 4 children. The older daughter North West was born in June 2013, and in December 2015 born son St West. The third child, the daughter of a Chicago couple gave birth to a surrogate mother at the beginning of last year, and this year Kim and Kanye had one more child Psalm, which also gave birth to a surrogate mother, writes storinka.com.ua.