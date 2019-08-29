Kim Kardashian shared her hot pictures from holidays
38-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared with followers a new picture taken during the holidays.
To take pictures in a swimsuit for Kim Kardashian – the usual case. Previously, the star showed how it sits piece swimsuit metallic colors, which she posed on the beach in the Bahamas with their children, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Now the diva is showing off her big bust in a pale pink bikini with thin spaghetti straps, which are chosen large sunglasses in a pink frame. Also in the tone of the beach Luke Kim done and a manicure.
In his Instagram Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from the new photoset, which was shot for Vogue Arabia.
Celebrity said that this was filmed in the desert in California and its author was a French fashion designer and photographer Thierry Mugler, work which, according to Kardashian’s dream!