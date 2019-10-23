Kim Kardashian shared new photo of his daughter in Chicago
A celebrity posted a picture in a social network.
38-year-old Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos and video with the youngest daughter. Year-old Chicago delighted subscribers instabuy.
Baby posed in a stylish pink suit. Huge eyes Chicago expressed vivid emotions: the girl with interest at his toy.
Post to Instagram captured the entire Network.
“Kim Kardashian has shared pictures of the youngest daughter of Chicago, which is more like a small doll than a living girl. Appearance Chicago nature does not cheated,” — said the telegram to channel Dark Cosmo.