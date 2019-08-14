Kim Kardashian showed fashionable images of the eldest daughter
Kim Kardashian, who recently went to Japan with her husband and older children, showed many shots from the trip. And stylish outfits, the eldest daughter of the stars – North, did not escape the eyes of followers. Now the star itself social networks have decided to make them focus. Kim showed a whole series of shots where the girl is posing in various images that made up myself.
“My Norse – real fashionista! She goes with me to fabric stores and choose what she likes. For our trip to Japan, I’ve allowed her to choose her own wardrobe. It was necessary that she thought of it and my! She loves it. She was fun, and I’m so happy she’s so expressive.”
And indeed: the North loves to stand out. This time she focused on the wide pants sports style with stripes of various shades. She complements them with bright tops and extravagant accessories: glasses acid hue, bags of unusual shape, the shoes with the “screaming” parts. Feathers, sequins, applique – all of this is in motion… it looks the girl is not vulgar, but very unusual and stylish.
She has more feminine outfits. For example, an image with a short silver mini-skirt and a pink blouse with wide sleeves, which she added fishnet tights with embroidered flowers beads and jewels, and sandals with feathers. Or another outfit – a black skirt and a white blouse with a floral print. The finishing touch – has become her signature hairstyle with two “horns” and sometimes bright makeup.