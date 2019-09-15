Kim Kardashian showed their children in cowboy outfits
Kim Kardashian – mother of many children, which despite a lot of their own projects and businesses have time to give their kids their full attention. She takes them on trips, takes to school, learns to style (although the older her daughter North, she can teach lessons in unusual combinations), and also tries not to miss the occasion to arrange a holiday for kids.
The results of joint leisure she puts on his page in Instagram.
Video children Kim (video: instagram.com/kimkardashian)
A few hours ago, 38-year-old star showed the best funny videos, the main characters of which is 3-year-old son and one year old Saint Chicago. Kids posing for the camera Kim in cowboy costumes. Girl in skirt and vest with long fringe high boots and a daring hat. The image of the boy make pants, jacket, hat, and numerous other style attributes of the Wild West. The son behaves, as befits the oldest – more fluently and confidently, he retorts the mother. While Chicago is watching them, slightly frightened.
Needless to say that this movie just blew up the page Kim? The video has gained over 5 million views. Fans just bombarded the star Umilenie comments: “Stop! How cute is that. Look at the face of Chicago”, “Oh my God, it’s too cute”, “can there be anything more cute?”, “It’s too cute!”, “Chicago is like a doll. What are they cuties”…