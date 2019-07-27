Kim Kardashian showed their “twin”
Kim Kardashian loves his family and children. The 38-year-old celebrity and her husband rapper Kanye West, growing up is a 6-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son of St, one-year-old Chicago kid Psalm, which was only a few months old. Therefore, the Instagram appear regularly touching photo with children who always gain a record number of likes and comments. Only last week in her microblog, “lit up” the sons, then the older North cousin and the Labor (the little girl Chloe). A few hours ago, it came to the younger daughter Kim – Chicago.
Kim posted a photo where she poses with the baby. They are dressed in similar white dresses. Kim pictured in luxurious long, with dropped shoulders and a deep neckline. And Chicago in the lush short. Feet Kim slips on her white sandals. The costumes, surroundings and atmosphere, as well as makeup and styling the stars, talking about the fact that the photo shoot is scheduled. And I have to say, it came out perfectly!
Such a cute photo Kardashian signed pretty funny: “My sister,” alluding to the similarity daughter with her. “So,” “She really like your twin,” agreed the subscribers of the star.
Interestingly, the eldest daughter, is almost a new star Instagram. Baby and then shocking the audience the outfits, the cheeky antics. For her cheerful and relaxed disposition, Kim has repeatedly criticized.
However, like her younger sister Kylie Jenner. The fact that the 21-year-old millionaire due to their age and nature can’t live without partying with her friends. Numerous parties are always accompanied by strong cocktails and hot photos. But without his year-old daughter Kylie also can not live, and therefore takes her to events. As a result, the audience can not accept the fact that the girl is forced to be “in the company of half-naked women”.
However, all sisters of the popular teleserye have long been accustomed to the attacks of the haters. Meanwhile, they and their children look quite happy and harmonious.