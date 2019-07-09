Kim Kardashian showed what caring of her children

The star of Emilia users touching family video.

The famous American reality show star Kim Kardashian, who recently decided to demonstrate concern between her girls.

Star mother on the page in Instsgrаm posted a touching family video, which old Chicago tried to comb curly hair and a six-year-old sister of the North.

In the video, which celebrity is touched by the user, on a background of soft toys Chicago concentrated straightens her hair big sister.

Fans of the star were touched by this video and have not stinted on warm comments.

“Oh my God! It’s so cute!”, “She is very elegantly brushing her hair North”, “Master class of the highest level”, — wrote under the video, members Kim.

