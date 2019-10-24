Kim Kardashian spoke about her birthday
The star is still receiving congratulations
Kim Kardashian on October 21, turned 39 years old. To celebrate this event the Queen of Instagram in advance – more at the weekend. The network got a few photos and a video where it was obvious that the feast was held in the best traditions of the Kardashian sisters: from luxury gifts and fun. Kim gathered all around the dinner table, decorated in the best traditions of such celebrations – with funny attributes, balls, caps and General fun. Of course, the birthday girl received many gifts and congratulations from all over the world.
All the guests, as usual in the Kardashian family also received gifts from Kim. It showed in the stories, as the girlfriend of unpacked bags with clothes from Skims. Also celebrity cared about their subscribers. For followers acted discount of 39% on goods which has already become a popular web brands Kim: KKW Beauty and Skims. Later, Kim posted a detailed post about the day of birth.
“Thank you so much for the birthday love it! I had the best, most relaxed birthday! I spent the weekend with my wonderful friends in palm springs, and then tonight was a family dinner at my house, which bothered my mother and Kanye… I got amazing gifts from all my semiii especially from Kanye. He donated $ 1 million to my favorite charities that are so diligently working on prison reform for me and his children. It makes my heart so happy!”, – posted by Kim.
Sister Kim also paid her attention in their microblogs. Kylie Jenner published a joint photo, writing: “happy birthday, my beautiful older sister. I’m so happy you’re in my life! Your love, guidance, dedication and loyalty are unmatched. I love you in this life and beyond!!!”. Courtney showed funny archive the.
“It’s your birthday, Kim!!! There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are so many things, so I will name only a few. In all the years of your life, you glowed from the inside. You always had the magnetic energy. You wrote your own set of rules, always with love. You have always had a tremendous amount of courage and faith that everything will always work. But most importantly, you make people better. You want everyone to be better versions of ourselves. You make people feel bole filled. I pray your birthday and every day of your life, so you always feel loved, respected and valuable! We all love you so much! I’m so proud of everything you were, everything you are and everything you will. Happy Birthday, Kim!! You all for many, but especially for me,” he prepared his speech for sister Chloe.