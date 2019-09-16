Kim Kardashian spoke about the difficulties of motherhood
Kim Kardashian believes motherhood is very difficult. Star of the American reality show has faced many challenges in the education of four children and no longer wants to have heirs.
A celebrity in an interview with Daily Mail said, to take care of the kids she helps nanny and a cleaning lady, but still her motherhood exhausting. Kardashian does not have time for herself and husband, because every second she’s in charge of the child. Husband star Kanye West was sympathetic to the fact that they with the wife have no time to talk, because we are aware how important it is to pay enough attention to children.
Kardashian is very fond of his heirs – daughters of the North and Chicago, sons of the Saint, and the hymn, but concern about them has led to “chronic fatigue and burnout”. The model, in spite of the difficulties, like being a mother, but for the replenishment of the family she is categorical: “no More babies!”